The heartbreaking letter from the father of Sara Girelli, the 28-year-old found dead on the banks of the Tiber, which she wanted to read at her funeral

The funeral was held on Wednesday 28 January Sarah Girelli, the 28-year-old girl who was found lifeless on the banks of the Tiber last Friday. There are so many people who have chosen to be present, also to show closeness to her family.

The funeral rite was celebrated in the church of Saint Pius X in Civitavecchia, right in the city where the girl lived with her mother.

Sara Girelli left the house on the evening of Thursday 12 January. He had told mom that she was going to spend the evening with some friends and others acquaintances.

However, the woman, not seeing her return home late at night, it was early alarmed. He also tried to call her several times but the calls from her did not never got an answer.

However, it is only in the next morning that a boy went out to do jogging, found his now lifeless body on the Tiber, near the bridge named after Mazzini. When the doctors arrived, he was no longer there for her nothing more to do.

Obviously the police are now at work to reconstruct what happened to her. There are still many hypotheses, but that of the extreme gesture does not convince them. Furthermore, there are no abnormal signs on the body. He was wearing a suit elegantbut they didn’t find hers in her purse documents.

Sara Girelli’s father’s letter

The Pope by Sara Girelli, at the end of the function, before letting white balloons fly into the air, she wanted to read a heartbreaking letter. The man in tears said:

You left me something important, you were my angel. You were sweet and tender, taking charge of other people’s problems, you absorbed without externalizing.