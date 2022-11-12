The last heartbreaking farewell to Mara Angelini, the 30-year-old who lost her life 3 days after her wedding with the man of her life

On Thursday 10 November, the funeral of Mara Angelini, the 30-year-old who suddenly lost her life from an aneurysm. Only three days before her death, she had managed to fulfill her greatest dream of getting married to Alexander.

There were more than 200 people for her, to say goodbye one last time. Many still shocked by the sudden and untimely death of the girl.

In addition to his friends, family and acquaintances, the mayor, who had married the young couple a few days earlier. The pastor, Don Marco di Giorgio in his homily, to show closeness to the family, he said:

Mara was the light for many of us. Keep it forever in your hearts.

Her colleagues and everyone who knew her were in tears for her. The girl and her husband planned to do one big party for their wedding in May next year. The people who were outside the church also explained why they had decided to get married quickly. They said:

They got married quickly, with a civil ceremony, because they wanted her husband’s grandmother to be present too, now advanced in years. They were waiting to celebrate their wedding in May, all together with a big party. Instead, we are here!

The sudden death of Mara Angelini

From her husband’s story, Mara stood well. Last weekend they went to the town of Vallefoglia, in the province of Pesaro to get married. Immediately after they did a small ceremony, with the most intimate. The project was precisely to do the big party the next year.

However, the young woman will never make it to that day. On Monday morning, while she was still in bed she accused a sickness. She fainted and her husband launched promptly the alarm to the sanitary.

She was admitted to the hospital San Salvatore of Pesaro. But it is right here, that on Tuesday, Mara exhaled hers last breath. For doctors she died for a ‘femoral artery aneurysm