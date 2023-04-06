Tears, heartbreak and sadness in the last farewell to Giovanni, the 8-year-old boy who died after an illness at school

The funeral of Giovanni was celebrated on the morning of Tuesday 4 April baby of alone 8 years old, who died last Monday following an illness he had during physical education class. The parents asked for a ceremony reserved for family members only.

A truly excruciating loss is what these people found themselves facing face. Sadly none of them ever expected to experience such a loss.

A moved crowd chose to be present outside the church located in the municipality of Sant’Antonio Abate. His classmates and teachers waited for thearrival and exit of the coffin, from the outside.

On the white coffin they placed a pennant of the Napoli team, his favorite. In a big billboard they wrote: “No one leaves this Earth, as long as it remains in the heart of those who stay!”

Inside the church there were also only parents and immediate family members, just like required from mom and dad. They chose one intimate and private ceremony. The others waited outside.

At the exit of the coffin they broke the silence by a long and agonizing one applause. In addition, they also let balloons of white and blue color fly in the air.

The investigation into the death of the 8-year-old boy

The sad episode took place on the day of Monday 27 March. At the De Curtis institute, located in the municipality of Sant’Antonio Abatein the province of Naples.

The little one was in his last hour lesson. They were doing physical education when she suddenly fell ill. Once he fell to the ground, those present asked for the intervention of the paramedics. However, it is precisely during transport to the hospital that Giovanni has lost my life.

To shed light on the episode, the investigators decided to register 5 people in the register of suspects. They have ordered investigations genetics to understand the cause behind his demise. They are also currently trying to figure out the failure to function of the defibrillator present in the school. Nobody used it, probably because it was there, but it was broken.