The last heartbreaking farewell to Barbara Brotto: the 17-year-old who unfortunately lost her life in the accident with friends

The funeral was held on Monday 13 March Barbara Brotto, the 17-year-old who unfortunately lost her life in a serious accident, together with her friend Eralda Spahillari. Her mother raised her alone and, in fact, the young woman had started working to help her with her expenses.

The Cathedral of Oderzo it was packed with people. The friends have chosen to have a colored flower in their hands lilacperhaps Barbara’s favorite color.

The white coffin was covered with a large bouquet. Upon arriving at the church, everyone broke the silence with a big round of applause. As she was entering, the mother held one to her photo of his only daughter.

Barbara and mother Gabriella lived from Sun in the Ater lodgings. The woman was alone and made so many sacrifices to raise her. So a few months ago, the 17 year old to help her with the expenseshad started working. Her friends, in describing her, said:

She was kind, courteous, polite, without crickets for the head and always ready to lend a hand to those in need. She looked like one of those old time girls.

The bishop officiates the rite Conrad Pizziolo. During the homily, the latter wanted to tell everyone the words that mother Gabriella said to him during a meeting. the woman, desperatehe has declared: “She was the best daughter I could have, why did they take her away from me?”

The accident in which Barbara Brotto and her friend Eralda Spahillari died

The very serious accident occurred in the night between 4 and 5 March. Precisely in via Sant’Antonio, in the municipality of Motte di Livenzain the province of Treviso.

The two friends were aboard a BMW, with their respective boyfriends. Suddenly, perhaps for a risky overtaking or high speedthe 19-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle.

After going off the road, he finished his race against a tree. The impact was so strong that the car became a pile of metal. The firefighters had to work to extract the boys from the metal sheets, but for Eralda and Barbara it was not there now nothing more to do.