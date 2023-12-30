Vanessa Ballan's funeral, the red ribbon of those present and the heartbreaking memory of her brother

In the early afternoon of yesterday, Friday 29 December, the funeral of Vanessa Ballan, the young 26-year-old who lost her life while pregnant, at the hands of her ex-partner Fandaj Bujar. The latter is now under arrest, but has chosen not to make any statements.

There are so many people who have chosen to be present in the Cathedral of Castefranco Veneto, for a final farewell to the girl, who left behind a 5 year old child, her partner Nicola and all her family family.

Her friends still say they are shocked by what happened, as they had never noticed any signs of it in Vanessa fear. The autopsy revealed that she died due to 8 slashesone of these also at Heart.

Some of his family members decided to present with a Red bow on the jacket. The meaning is precisely against violence against women, an increasingly growing phenomenon, which only leads to many victims.

Comrade Nicola, who had also discovered the betrayal, was supported by two people. For him, the pain of this loss is truly great to bear. At the end of the rite, as the white coffin came out, those present broke the silence with a long applause.

The memory of Vanessa Ballan's brother

There are several fun moments that I remember together. One episode in particular, and mum and dad will also remember it well, was when, while cutting paper with scissors, they even reached my index finger. I still carry your mark today. Growing up, you played some sports, including volleyball, and you used to watch some programs on TV after school, once you finished your homework. In short, you were a normal girl. When you met Nicola 11 years ago, your relationship and love story began. Then there came a point in your life where everything changed.