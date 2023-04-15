Tavernola in mourning for the last and heartbreaking farewell to Bianca Corengia, the 13-year-old who died of a very high fever and illness

There are so many people who have chosen to be present in church for a last farewell to Bianca Corengia, the 13-year-old who died of a high fever and an illness. The attempts of the doctors to keep her alive, unfortunately, turned out to be completely in vain.

The community, the comrades and all who knew it, are still shocked from this sudden and heartbreaking loss. It is unthinkable for them to lose their lives in this way.

There are really many people who showed up in front of the church Tavernola. When the coffin arrived, they clapped their hands for a long time, to break the pain-filled silence. Don Roberto Bartesaghi in his homily he said:

How many flowers on the altar. Bianca too was a unique flower, and for this reason the pain of losing this rose is greater and more atrocious. It’s not enough for us to look at other flowers.

Why so early? Why this way? The Lord will not tell us about him because of him, his love for him we cannot understand. The eye of Faith tells us that however Bianca’s life is not lost.

Eventually his classmates and many adults when the coffin she came out of the church, they let white balloons fly in the air. They broke the silence again for a long and heartbreaking applause.

The death of little Bianca Corengia

The events occurred on the day of Friday 7th April. Precisely in the house where the girl lived with her family a Tavernolalocated in the province of Como.

Bianca had symptoms influence them, but on that occasion she had an illness, which also led her to lose consciousness. They rushed her to the hospital and the doctors arranged for her to be transferred by helicopter to the hospital Pope John XXIII.

But it is precisely here that unfortunately the 13-year-old has lost my life. From the first results of the autopsy, Bianca died of a bacterium, which had a fulminant course on her.