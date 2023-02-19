The last heartbreaking farewell to little Eduard Bressaglia, who died at the age of 4 in a serious road accident with his mother

The funeral of the child was held in the early afternoon of Friday 17 February Eduard Bressaglia, the 4-year-old boy who lost his life in a serious accident with his mother. For him, but also to show closeness to his family, over 500 people have chosen to be present.

The church in Spresiamo, the town where he lived with his parents, was packed of people. Many have gathered close to his loved ones, struck by the sudden and heartbreaking loss.

He was there to celebrate the rite Don Giuseppe Vieri, who wanted to say words of affection and sweetness about little Eduard, who flew to the sky far too soon. The pastor in the homily he said:

Eduard was pure expression of love, today we are torn but we know that the Lord will not abandon him. Even if his heart cries now he is in God’s love. Despite being a child of only 4 years, Eduard knew how to be a child fruit of love, a gift for all his loved ones.

We, for our part, must learn to love more and more and to honor life to the fullest. Eduard’s latest gift is precisely this: remember how much joy such a short existence aroused in his loved ones.

The torment of the family of little Eduard Bressaglia

When the little white coffin arrived, his parents also arrived. His mother Nicole was in a wheelchair, brought by him Husband. Both were in tears and broken in painfor the serious loss suffered.

At the end of the ritual, the grandmother remained for a long time embraced to the small coffin and did not want to let go. Furthermore, when the little one came out of the church, they made gods fly in the air red balloons in the shape of a heart, to the applause and emotion of all those present.

Little Eduard lost his life last Saturday February 11th. He had bronchitis and he and his mother had been up all night. In the morning, the woman decided to take him to the hospital.

On the way home, the young mother has lost control of his vehicle. After going off the road, she crashed her BMW X1 into a plane tree. Despite the timely intervention of the doctors, the child is deceased after arriving at the hospital.