The last heartbreaking farewell to Marisa Leo: her brother wanted to make an appeal to all those present to stop feminicides

The funeral of. was celebrated yesterday, Wednesday 13 September Marisa Leo, the 39-year-old who lost her life at the hands of her ex-partner. Shortly after the crime, the latter decided to take his own life, with the weapon used to hit the woman.

An emotional crowd decided to be present in the mother church of Salemi, the municipality in which he lived. Marisa worked at Marsala and was well known for her profession.

The brother Mauro Leo, wanted to speak. The man, in addition to remembering his sister, wanted to make an appeal to everyone to prevent such crimes never happen again. In front of those present he said:

For us it is Marisa herself who guides us, who gives us courage. Hers must be ours, her life full of enthusiasm and plans must be the same for us, her gaze towards the future. Marisa was truth in the face of lies, darkness, the ambiguity of deception, she had positive energy for everyone.

Forgetting the victims of these crimes means ending their lives twice. And for this reason the memory of Marisa will always be light, that she will continue to shine forever. We cannot leave women alone in this battle, we must educate our children from an early age. We need to teach them kindness and unconditional love towards women. Women, your essence is not a bargaining chip.

The last heartbreaking farewell to Marisa Leo

The bishop of Mazara del Vallo was there to celebrate the function, Angelo Giurdanella. The latter asked everyone to remember Marisa for her greatness will to live and his positive energy.

They also decided to put a big screen outside the church, to allow everyone to attend the funeral of this young woman, mother of one little girl.

Marisa Leo lost her life on the afternoon of September 6th. Her ex Angelo Reina he told her to go to the farm he owned to get it back Daughter. However, the man had already planned the crime. The autopsy revealed that they are 3 the blows he inflicted on her abdomen. Subsequently, the 42-year-old left and decided to take his own life, inside his car.