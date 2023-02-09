To close today’s Nintendo Direct, the Big N presented us with a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Although it is very likely that you already saw the trailer in English, A few moments ago this look at Link’s next adventure was shared in Latin Spanish.

In this preview we can listen to Jessica Angeles, who returns as Princess Zelda. Likewise, Jaime Collepardo, who has participated in productions such as One Piece, Attack on Titan and demon slayeris the other voice in this trailer, and at the moment it is unknown which character he will play.

Let’s remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. On related topics, you can find out everything that will come in the collector’s edition of this title here.

Editor’s Note:

The dubbing of Breath of the Wild it was very good, to the point that surely these are the voices that they prefer to listen to. Apparently, not only will we have some well-known entries, but there will also be new voices this time, and their work sounds great.

Via: Nintendo