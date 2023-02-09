thanks to the trailer Tears of the Kingdom which was shared yesterday, we have new information about this game. If you missed some of the details presented here, don’t worry, as Below we will tell you about the most important news and theories of this title.

weeks after the premiere of Breath of the Wild, Twitter and YouTube were filled with videos where fans demonstrated the physics capabilities of this title by creating structures that could move Link indefinitely. Now it seems that in Tears of the Kingdom These possibilities were taken into consideration, and they will be a fundamental part of the gameplay.

In yesterday’s trailer we can see Link extracting a mechanical part from a lake, moments later, the protagonist is traveling through Hyrule in what appears to be a pair of vehicles built with these parts. Although at the moment there are no official details, it seems that it will be possible to create structures that help us travel the world.

This would not only be a new way to traverse Hyrule, but as we see in the trailer, it would also allow us to explore the islands in the sky, since there is a structure that looks like a hovercraft. If this is the case, the player would have in their hands an extensive list of options to move in the world, and be as free as they wish.

Along with this, yesterday’s trailer has a series of details similar to other games in the series. Like Majora’s Mask, Tears of the Kingdom presents us with a darker history and, similar to Skyward Sword, we will have the opportunity to explore completely different territory. In this case, the islands in the sky. However, this would not be all, the advance also shows us what appears to be a cave, so the lower part of Hyrule could also be explored, thus reflecting the duality between different worlds, something typical of the series.

Considering that Tears of the Kingdom Coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023, less and less to have all the answers to our doubts. On related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the game in Latin Spanish. Likewise, not all Nintendo games will cost $70.

The idea of ​​building new structures by picking up pieces throughout Hyrule is something that sounds extremely interesting, and is sure to push the creativity of all players to levels never seen before.

Via: The Legend of Zelda