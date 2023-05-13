The director of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomHidemaro Fujibayashi, would be already thinking about the next game of the series. That’s according to Zachary Small, a New York Times writer who recently posted an interview with Fujibayashi and series producer Eiji Aonuma.

The New York Times article focuses more on the design challenges that Tears of the Kingdom faced during development, but in a tweet, Small added that: “It seems likely that Fujibayashi already has plans for the next Zelda game – even if he doesn’t still talked to Aonuma”.

While the future of the franchise isn’t mentioned much in the interview, Aonuma hinted at potential themes of the story, which could be related to Ganondorf: “It is very likely that from now on we will be able to see further development of the character and changes in his personality as the series progresses. Ganondorf is an ingredient that we use to integrate the gameplay” .

In a different one interview with Polygon, Fujibayashi talked about the ideas that didn’t make it into Tears of the Kingdom for one reason or another. “I have a few in mind, but I’m not sure if I can share them here,” he joked, adding that “I don’t want to spoil people’s surprise.”

Aonuma was quick to point out, “Yes, no, that would cause me problems. So please don’t.”

Certainly there is no shortage of ideas for Nintendo and the Zelda team. However, some of these ideas are also used by others, such as by Dbrand who created Clone of the Kingdom, a Switch/Steam Deck skin that copies Zelda and insults lawyers.