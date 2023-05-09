The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could well become the biggest game of Nintendo until now. I am not referring to sales, but to the content of the game. Breath of the Wild was easily the most extensive and ambitious game of Nintendo in terms of scope and scale, and with Tears of the Kingdom Based on that, the adventure Link is about to embark on is absolutely colossal.

With so many places to visit, items to fuse, characters to meet, and more, you might just want a little help on your journey. That is why Nintendo is throwing the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Complete Official Guideavailable in standard and collector’s editions.

Those who opt for the standard edition guide will be able to purchase it for $30 USD, while the collector’s edition is priced at $45 USD. Unfortunately, at this time we don’t know what extras the Collector’s Edition will include.

What we do know is that both versions will be released on June 16, 2023so you’ll have to explore on your own for about a month before you can get any help.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: I feel like the guides take all the flavor out of these types of games, but with so much content and things to discover in Tears of the Kingdommaybe it’s worth buying one of these editions to find something you missed, to give the game a second spin or simply for collecting.