Despite the leaks, Nintendo keep planning the official arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and part of this involves an alliance with companies that run the most popular social networks so that on launch day, people can share content using filters officers.

One of these filters you can find it in Snapchatyou just have to open the application and scan the QR code in the following image to use it or visit the profile of nintendoamerica in this app and select the filter Adventure Awaits 4

This filter can also be used in Facebook and instagram through the “Effects” tab, if you have problems finding it, in the same way, you can visit the profile of @NintendoAmerica on Instagram to get it. We look forward to seeing the content they generate with this! Don’t forget to share it.

Via: Nintenderos

Author’s note: I am going to use it and I hope you will too.