With extremely tangible connections from one to the other, it’s actually a pleasant surprise for everyone to learn that Tears of the Kingdom actually read your save data from Breath of the Wild and he will give you some gifts for being such faithful players.

Like Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom it also has horse-shaped mounts that you can find, tame, and ride across the fields of Hyrule. One of the amazing things that will surprise you is that your previous 2017 Game of the Year horses will be imported into the latest game upon visiting a stable.

The process is simple and just a matter of downloading your save data file to your current console to get it working. In case you played the previous game on a different console, make sure to upload it to the cloud and then download it to your current machine (or perhaps manually add it to your current one). Another thing to keep in mind is that you also need to be on the same profile to make sure this works for you. As soon as you meet these requirements, you can talk to the man behind the counter to see the horses you have boarded there.

Your names and customizations will also be saved. Be sure to dry your tears, as this is an emotionally moving moment, and we’re not kidding. Since your time in Hyrule in 2017, it’s finally time to get back on those horses and explore once again the land and floating islands in the kingdom of Hyrule.

Via: Clutch Points

Editor’s note: I spent hours playing Breath of the Wild in an apartment in which I really enjoyed living, the building’s concierge became my best friend talking about Zelda and making fun of the parody The Legend of Meldar from Vete a la Versh. Today that friend is no longer with us and bring me back some of Breath of the Wild It will undoubtedly make me remember those conversations with Alonso. I’m sure I’m not the only one with a story like this.