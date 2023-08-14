It’s been a couple of months since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom came out, and even though the game isn’t such a recurring theme anymore, there are fans who just haven’t been able to forget it easily. That is reflected in different tributes, which range from animated art to more flashy experiments.

Using a 3D printer, users designed a motorcycle made from instruments zonnan, which they have assembled looks like something that could be used later with a remote control. And it is that the final result is appreciated as a plastic product that could easily be on the shelves of the official store of Nintendo.

Check out the video of its creation process:

Remember that this video game is already available exclusively on nintendo switch.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: This 3D print certainly looks great, but I don’t think Nintendo will take Tears of The Kingdom beyond the game, and if anything the amiibo that will arrive in December.