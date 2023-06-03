Have you noticed that Link has gotten shiny new weapons or that there are new Bokoblin bosses hanging around? Tears of the Kingdom? Well, there may be a reason for that.

For those who didn’t know, Breath of the Wild it actually featured an invisible experience point system, where Link “leveled up” throughout the game, facing more difficult enemies and gaining better gear as he progressed. Interestingly, it seems that the same thing happens in Tears of the Kingdom.

Austin John Plays made a great video explaining how this system works, but it’s important to note that it’s mostly speculation at this point, as there hasn’t been any thorough exploration of the game data so far. However, considering that Breath of the Wild had this same feature, it is very likely that the system Tears of the Kingdom be quite similar. For a quick rundown of the system, check out IGN’s video below.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: As the note says, if he was in Breath of the Wild surely it is in Tears of the Kingdom Now that it is already exposed, it must be exploited at convenience.