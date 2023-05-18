Duplication glitches have always been popular in games, and now one has been found for the recently released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The glitch is notable because it’s fairly easy to perform and works with just about everything. Players can duplicate infinite amounts of inventory items, including diamonds, which have high value. Naturally, it also applies to weapons.

To execute the glitch, the object you want to duplicate must be attached to an arrow. On top of that, you need to have two bows in your inventory. That’s basically all. Even if you don’t do things correctly, you won’t lose any items.

Follow the steps below to take advantage of the mirroring glitch Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

-Take out your bow.

-Press up on the D-pad and paste the object you want to duplicate.

-Press “Start” to open your inventory.

-Drop the bow you have equipped.

-Equip a new bow.

-Press “Start” twice as quickly as possible to close and reopen the menu.

-Drop the bow you have equipped.

-Closes the inventory screen.

-Pick up both bows you dropped.

Nintendo you can choose to remove the duplication fault from Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in a future patch. For now at least it should work for everyone.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: I feel like these types of glitches break the progression and fun of the game, but if you need it, take advantage of it before it gets patched. It is also good to test if it works by the anecdote.