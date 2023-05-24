The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It is a video game that continues to break comments almost two weeks after it was released, because with each step they take, users discover new things. One of the newest is related to the NPCs of the game, which are reactions with our main character and the way he dresses.

From Breath of the Wild, when links I was running scantily clad through this giant open world, the characters had various reactions and dialogues that were out of the ordinary. And in this new installment it is no exception, with expressions that give advice to wear something to wear, this for reasons of defense or simply for decency.

Here are some reactions they shared in Reddit:

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is available in nintendoswitch.

Editor’s note: No doubt the dialogues were very funny in the first game, especially the one with Apaya, Impa’s niece. Here even Prunia tells Link to wear something, it’s quite curious.