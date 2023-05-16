Just one day after the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthe expected title of Nintendo was bombarded with reviews on Metacritic by some users, for various reasons. However, that hasn’t stopped fans of the series from Legend of Zelda Please respond to these malicious reviews with positive ratings as a countermeasure.

Despite the best efforts of those who bombarded the reviews, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it is considered one of the best reviewed games of all time. In Metacriticthe game has an aggregate score of 96 at the time of this writing, based on reviews by various media critics. It is also the third highest rated game for switches on site, only behind Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odysseyboth with an aggregate score of 97. However, with almost 200 user reviews, efforts to bombard the game’s reviews have met with equally strong resistance from fans of the game. Zelda.

According to a Twitter user named mrpyo1, just today people started bombarding the reviews of Tears of the Kingdom with scores of 0 and 1 hoping to lower the score considerably. At one point, the user score was as low as 5.6. However, the negative reviews met with fierce resistance from other users, as some countered with ratings of 9 and 10. While most reviews have addressed some of the legitimate complaints gamers have had with Tears of the Kingdom In general, low-quality reviews have failed to sway opinions on the game for the most part.

At the time of writing this, the user rating has risen again from 5.6 until about 7.9 and 8.0, with some minor fluctuations as users continue to post scores to the site. Metacritic and Fandom recently responded to a barrage of reviews on high-profile games, such as the DLC. Burning Shores for Horizon Forbidden West, removing the most egregious and unfounded scores from the site. Fandom stated that more tools to combat the review bombardment will be implemented in the coming months. But as for the recovery of the score of the users of Tears of the Kingdomit is not clear if this was due to the efforts of fans of Zelda who fought back, to the proactive removal of some negative reviews by Metacriticor a combination of both.

Yes ok Nintendo and its games have never been immune to legitimate criticism, such as reviews left after the release of Pokemon Scarlet &Violet, that hasn’t stopped players from defending or criticizing them. But in the case of Tears of the Kingdomreviews have clearly been in favor of the game, no matter what the scores are.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available for nintendoswitch.

UPDATE: At this time, fans raised the rating up to 8.6

Via: Game Rant