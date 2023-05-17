It seems a lie, but The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It is a reality, and that has led to millions of people around the world playing the copy they purchased on the day it was released. Excessive success was expected for the video game, but it seems that things have gone a step further, this in terms of sales.

Through the official account of Twitter of Nintendo, the game was confirmed to have sold more than 10 million copies in its opening weekend, a pretty remarkable achievement for the franchise. That has made the launch of switches as one of the best-selling games upon its release, beating out a few others that were also successful.

The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom has sold over 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days, becoming the fastest-selling game in the history of the Legend of Zelda series. Thanks to those already enjoying Link’s latest adventure! pic.twitter.com/XxRSLaiWrO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 17, 2023

The game has become a phenomenon, with videos being shared online showing how users are creative enough to craft complex vehicles. For their part, there are already users who finished the adventure in less than two hours, a time that will surely improve over the months.

Remember that the game is exclusively available on switches.

Via: Nintendo

editor’s note: It was quite likely that this would happen, and now a good sales result is predicted for the sequel, as it could easily surpass Breath of The Wild by the time Christmas arrives. And it is that many users played it on Wii U, but surely that number has been passed to Switch and therefore, sales for TOTK.