One of the most anticipated games of 2023 is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which, after multiple delays, already has an exact release date. Although there are still those who believe a delay is possible, recently a new clue was discovered indicating that this delivery will arrive in May.

Recently, it was discovered that the ESRB, the organization that is in charge of registering games in the United States, has given to Tears of the Kingdom a classification of E10+. That is, for the public over 10 years of age, this as a consequence of the use of “Fantasy Violence” and “Slightly Suggestive Themes”.

While this is interesting, usually a game receives a rating after its release date is final. Although the possibility of Nintendo changing its mind is not ruled out, everything seems to indicate that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It will arrive on the Switch on May 12, 2023.

On related topics, the YouTube channel talks about the canceled Zelda games. Similarly, Megan Fox surprises with a Zelda cosplay.

Editor’s Note:

I really hope that Tears of the Kingdom don’t be late again. Although if this rises to happen, it will surely be very funny, I can’t wait anymore. Without a doubt, this Zelda game will surely be my game of the year for 2023.

Via: Nintendo