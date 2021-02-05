Rakesh Tikait, trade unionist from the Bharatiya Kisan Union, near New Delhi (India) on January 28, 2021 (HARISH TYAGI / EPA)

It is a large-scale and lasting mobilization against the agricultural reform wanted by the government. This text changes the price system for rice and cereals by opening up markets to private actors. A deregulation against which hundreds of thousands of peasants have been fighting for 70 days, laying siege to New Delhi, with their tractors, camping there to defend the value of their crops, but without any leader. Until one testimony moves more than the others.

That of Rakesh Tikait, 51, from the village of Sisauli in Uttar Pradesh, and spokesperson for a regional union. In front of the press last week, he literally burst into tears. Too much fatigue, too much pressure. The government had just announced the manu militari evacuation of the square, some unions gave in, but he did not. “I won’t leave all these peasants alone, he says with a tight throat, They’ve been here for weeks, they’ve been mobilizing, like them, I want to be able to continue drinking the water from my well, so I will stay here, until we are heard, until … die.”

He wipes his tears with his sleeve and, immediately, the image is a detonator: it is repeated everywhere, in the media, on TV, on social networks, hailed by Hindus and Sikhs. Hundreds of farmers take the road to New Delhi claiming that these tears are theirs too. Tears as a trigger… One newspaper speaks of “invigorating tears”, another of “inspiring tears”, the portraits of the one who is propelled as a leader flourish, it is said that before being a farmer, he was a policeman, that his father was a great trade unionist, that his brother also is a peasant. Editorial writers are delighted: finally, this protest has a face! And yes, to speak of a movement, you need a name, an incarnation.

And then, one event leading to another, three days later, totally unexpected supporters appeared, foremost among them the singer Rihanna who was indignant that we do not talk enough about the farmers’ movement. Then the activist Greta Thunberg, then the niece of the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris …

Rakesh Tikait is the first surprised, he who also admitted not knowing who Rihanna was. In the end, Rakesh Tikait is not a saint, nor a hero, he did nothing more than all those and those who camped there for 70 days. He’s just a big, bearded, middle-aged man who cried. Proof that tears sometimes speak more than long speeches.