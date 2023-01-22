The Murcian Under-19 women’s futsal team was one step away from revalidating the title of Spanish champion after losing 3-1 in the final against Catalonia. In the match held in the Serrerías de Molina de Segura pavilion, the Murcians relived the same final from a year ago. Only on that occasion the players led by Antonio Emilio Huelbes and Pedro Almela beat the Catalan team 4-1 in El Ferrol and won the gold medal.

On this occasion, the Murcian team revived an epic final and took the lead after a minute and a half into the game through Iraia Romero, who put it tight at the far post, without Claudia Hernández being able to do anything. The Murcian team kept the pressure high and Catalonia closed the gap with two minutes to go before the break. Just resumed the duel, an error in a rejection turned the score around. The ball bounced off the face of Helena Rodríguez and ended up inside the goal of Ana Rubio (2-1). Catalonia was ahead and, despite having several clear chances in the final minutes -even playing with a goalkeeper-, with eleven seconds to go, the Catalans scored the final 1-3.

Before reaching the final, the Murcians beat the Canary Islands (9-0) and Madrid (3-0) in the qualifying phase, and Valencia in the semifinals on penalties (2-2). For its part, the Under-16 team, led by Francisco Franco, did not make it past the first phase as it drew against Extremadura (4-4) and lost against the Community of Madrid (4-2).

Male, in Galicia



The competition continues in the men’s draw. The U-16 and U-19 futsal teams will play the Final Phase of the Spanish Championships from March 1 to 5 in Galicia. In the quarterfinals, the U-16 team led by Diego Valdivieso will face the Balearic Islands; while the U-19 team will face Madrid. In the first phase, the youth team scored 20 goals for and 6 against. The Murcians beat Asturias 10-0, Castilla y León 3-1 and the Canary Islands in today’s last matchday 6-2, losing against Castilla-La Mancha 3-1. Madrid, for its part, beat La Rioja (8-2), Navarra (4-1) and Melilla (2-0) and reached the quarterfinals with a balance of 14 goals for and 3 against.

For its part, the Under-16 team finished first in the group after immaculately closing their participation in the previous phase. The cadets beat Castilla La Mancha (2-4) in their last game and previously