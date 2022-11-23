Aboubakar Soumahoro, the sharp irony of the web

“Tears of Aboubakar Soumahoro“: the network can be really cutting edge and innovative when it wants to. This time it is the deputy who ends up in the vortex of memes Aboubakar Soumahoro. The web makes fun of the case relating to the company founded by Marie Terese Mukamitsindo, the mother-in-law of Aboubakar Soumahoro, on which the Latina prosecutor is investigating alleged cases of exploitation of migrants and Ukrainians fleeing the war. And he does so by combining the whole story, and the relative apology videos of the deputy, with a new perfume brand: “Tears of Aboubakar SoumahoroThe network therefore does not seem to believe the words of Aboubakar who has repeatedly denied his involvement in the case of his mother-in-law’s cooperative in recent days. Numerous comments, more or less ironic, under the post dedicated to the trade unionist.

