He went back to his room, the world had just collapsed on him. He couldn’t sleep. So he got up, retrieved a pen, tore a sheet out of an agenda. And he wrote: “I am Asamoah Gyan, I am twenty-four years old and I am desperate.” The letter began like this. And then he continued: “I didn’t sleep, I cried all night. Not so much for me, as for the African brothers who believed in me”. If there had been a child there, he would have drawn the tears that float between one line and another. But there was a man grappling with his pain. That man was Asamoah Gyan, the greatest never to be – really – great.