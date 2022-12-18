Hundreds of thousands of Argentines are currently gathering in the center of their capital to celebrate the world title. The city prepares for days of celebration. The craziness is completely unleashed.



Tears. Lots of tears. Of joy, relief and pride. After the last penalty there was an explosion of sound that was unparalleled. The Argentine capital literally vibrates on all sides. Hundreds of thousands of Argentines are currently gathering around the Obelisco, the monument on the 9 de Julio, the widest street in the world. Imagine a King’s Day, but at least ten times ten. Everywhere you look, it’s blue and white.

Argentines jump and dance in the street. Singing sounds from all the windows. The beer is not to be dragged, the street vendors are doing good business. The Venezuelan Ana has been living in Argentina for five years and is thrilled. "I am so proud to live here. And especially today. It is indescribable how I felt during the game. My heart was completely racing. I cried a lot during the game. How much beer have I already had? I've lost count," she yells.

Fourteen-year-old Lucas fully enjoys the partying crowd around him. ,,Guys, how I suffered during the match. We will celebrate this victory indefinitely. I will continue until I can no longer,” says the Argentinian teenager while he seems to ask his mother for approval.

Hector – father and grandfather – watched the game at home. “In the beginning I was very scared. I’m not religious, but I suddenly saw my deceased father today. I felt like he was there for the entire game,” he says. He couldn’t stop crying, so much emotion. “It felt like I had started a difficult delivery.” He is hopeful that the victory in Qatar can unite the polarized South American country again, a message that many Argentinians say after the game.

Even before the final whistle, people were crying in each other's arms. Disbelief can be read on their faces. The hands reached for their faces. Of course there was hope, a lot of hope, but they can hardly believe that the South American country is now really the best in the world. After the first game was lost to Saudi Arabia, a series of victories against Mexico, Poland, Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia followed. The World Cup fever has already risen to unprecedented heights in recent weeks and will keep the country in total ecstasy for a long time to come.

From the subtropical north to the glaciers and penguins in the south: the country – the eighth largest country in the world in terms of area – will celebrate massively in the coming days. And that is something Argentina could really use. The country has been going through a huge economic crisis for years. Inflation has risen to almost 100% this year and it is estimated that almost half of the population now lives below the poverty line. All those troubles will be forgotten for now, thanks to La Albiceleste, the national team.

‘By far the best in the world’

Former professional footballer José Manuel Casado played soccer with Messi for six years at Barcelona and is currently in Buenos Aires on business. "How I suffered during the match. I went to watch the penalties alone in my hotel room. It was a tough tournament for Argentina, but Messi was head and shoulders above the rest. No doubt, he is by far the best footballer in the world."

