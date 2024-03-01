Rob Zijlstra's last wish came true when he was allowed to give away his daughter Evelyne at the altar. The 78-year-old Zoetermeer does not have long to live. Thanks to the Ambulance Wens Foundation, he was nevertheless at the wedding this week. “He immediately burst into tears when he saw me.”
Silvester van der Hansz
