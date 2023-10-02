The first numbers speak of 300 thousand attendances at the Marco Simone in the three days of the match between Europe and the USA, a success to be treasured
Un day we will remember the Ryder Cup in Rome as one of the great events of Italian sport. And perhaps we will also remember the lesson of this unique challenge in the world. They won Europe, against the predictions of the golf parish, because they were more of a team and had more courage.
#Tears #entertainment #legacy #invest #remains #Ryder #Cup