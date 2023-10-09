Home page politics

Bavaria’s SPD achieved its worst state election result ever – again. Impressions and voices from the election party in Munich.

Munich – The cautious clapping makes everything worse. The first forecasts for the Bayern election are on television. It could be “very thin” enough for a coalition with the CSU, they say. A few SPD members win a sad round of applause on the first floor of the Maximilianeum. It ends quickly. Otherwise: dead silence. It has never been as catastrophic as this evening. The result of the 2018 state election was already a disaster at 9.7 percent. Now the Social Democrats have once again undercut their historic low.

Some people ask where Florian is now. The top candidate is not visible for the first half hour after the numbers are announced. It’s like a funeral service where there is no speaker. The comrades are a little lost, as are the journalists. A television team asks a few Jusos if they want to speak. “I’d rather not,” they say and shake their heads.

Then the relief. When Brunn’s parliamentary group leader entered the election party, the Social Democrats cheered him on. It sounds honest, comforting. The man, whose black and white portrait has been seen on bright red posters all over Bavaria in recent weeks, has tears in his eyes. The words don’t come easily to him: “The result is a disappointment for all of us.” He swallows. “But we fought hard.”

SPD almost defiant after Bavaria election in 2023: “We didn’t get through to the issues”

Everyone says that. That the SPD did everything that was possible. That Florian did everything right. “There was hardly any talk about Bavarian issues in this election campaign,” complains Ronja Endres, who shares the state chairmanship with von Brunn. The SPD tackled the right issues in its campaign and was loud – “but others were louder”. That is the common tenor. He’s almost defiant. “I already noticed at the information stand: We weren’t getting through to Bavaria issues,” says Parliamentary Managing Director Simone Strohmayr. Very few comrades seem to blame themselves. Not even from Brunn. “We have to accept the result now,” is all he says.

For some, however, acceptance is limited. “I wouldn’t have thought that things would go so badly,” says state parliament member Ruth Waldmann. “I am concerned about the state of our society,” she rages. “We are experiencing a massive shift to the right. That’s because of the AfD, but also because of the Free Voters.” Hubert Aiwanger’s party, which is celebrating record results in the room next door, has created an anti-democratic atmosphere. But you can’t just blame others, she says. “We have to analyze this now. As soon as we know who is left of our group.”

The state parliament SPD is expecting a change. Almost half of the 21 MPs quit. Among other things, Natascha Kohnen, who was the top candidate in 2018 – and with whom the SPD was halved. At that time it was von Brunn who called for a radical cut. Kohnen was too quiet – the entire state board should resign, he said. Now, even in the election campaign, he opted for a calm tone and wanted to convey issues in a “factual” manner. His goal was 15 plus x. He failed miserably. And this time? But he doesn’t want to give up his party leadership. “I’m not someone who will give up begging in a difficult situation,” he says. (Kathrin Braun)