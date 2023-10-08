“Oh, great, then I have reason to survive again this summer.” This was the dryly funny answer of 88-year-old Judith Herzberg when asked whether she wanted to perform at the Night of Poetry, as usual in TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht and this year organized for the fortieth time. She was also there at the first edition, but most of the poets from then “are no longer with us,” according to presenter Piet Piryns. “Poeting is clearly not a healthy activity.”

Herzberg also brought back that humor in a poem she wrote for the Mauritshuis. “I looked at all the pictures/I liked the most beautiful one the best.” The veteran poet especially made an impression with older works that are topical again, such as a piece about how asylum reception was handled decades ago that now sounds painfully recognizable. “Do you deliberately not have time to think or sympathize?” she asked forcefully. A cheer rose from the packed Great Hall as she stepped off stage.

In addition to Bart Chabot and Herzberg, Jean Pierre Rawie and light verse legend Hans Dorrestijn were also present during the first edition. The latter shone on Saturday evening with his classic ‘Sjaggerijnige wijven’ and children’s songs adapted for the elderly. Rawie took a more serious approach with works about aging and death, ending with a lugubrious quatrain: “The years pass, no longer at a trot / but at a gallop. The cradle, the bed, the grave / gradually become interchangeable words, / and every day added is one day lost.”

Beautiful white buttocks

One of the biggest surprises and newcomers of last year was the Dutch poet Alara Adilow from Somalia, who made a big impression in 2022 with her debut Myths and traffic lights. The self-proclaimed ecofeminist trans woman also made herself immortal in Utrecht with a poem about it doggy style community with outgoing Prime Minister a “white patriarch” Mark Rutte “with beautiful white buttocks that are soft and radiate innocence.”

Afterwards, few other things were discussed in the corridors outside the hall. “It was quite rude, but also funny and with clever puns, savage just,” says Marijn Aarnink (23), who is attending the Night of Poetry for the first time, but who immediately bought almost 100 euros worth of poetry collections. “I also like to go to concerts of bands I don’t know, because then you go into it without judgment and you find out better what you really like.”

Photo Maarten Mooiman



Tears

Another memorable moment followed when actress Gerda Havertong recited well-known poems in Sranantongo and Dutch. Havertong, who became a widow in 2021, silenced the entire room with the poem ‘For a day of tomorrow’ by Hans Andreus, which her husband read to her on her 65th birthday. Tears flowed down her cheeks, and many visitors couldn’t keep it dry either. The actress then sang out the emotion with a song in Sranantongo with energetic vocals.

No one can sustain an entire evening of just poetry, so there was also music. The South Korean top pianist Yeol Eum Som played the lightning-fast works of Nikolai Kapustin with such verve that you suspected she was still hiding a few fingers among the ten regular copies. Around a quarter past eleven, visitors emerged from their chairs for the first time to dance and roar along No nay never from Irish drinking song band Seven Drunken Nights.

The annual ‘night rule’ was provided by Eva Gerlach, who was the only one who dared to silence the erupting applause: “We will make confetti of ourselves and start swirling, festive and unfocused.” Better and more uplifting advice in these times riddled with disaster and deadly seriousness is hardly conceivable.