Many people in tears, a small coffin, doves, pink and white balloons and fireworks. Last farewell to Patrizia Rio

Many people who gathered, between anger and tears, for the last farewell to the little girl Patricia Rio. The little girl lost her life on January 6, just four years old. A woman driving a Fiat 600 hit her and dragged her for several metres.

A story that broke everyone’s heart and that happened before the eyes of the parents, who immediately got ready to take the little girl to the hospital. Unfortunately the doctors were unable to do anything, they were forced to declare his death.

So much tension inside the emergency room, between family members who have given vent to their anger, appeased by theintervention by the police.

The funeral of little Patrizia Rio

Yesterday, January 7, the funeral of the little girl was held. Fireworks, white doves and balloons in the sky, to greet little Patrizia Rio one last time. The inhabitants of Termini Imerese have clung to the ache of the family.

There small coffin she was taken to Piazza Marina, in lower Termini, where the little girl played every day. Here, many white balloons were released in the sky. Subsequently, the coffin was brought to Termini Alta, in the Mother Church, for the celebration of the funeral service.

One last greeting, bro anger and tearsballoons and doves flying towards the sky, accompanied by other pink balloons with the name Patrizia on them.

A long applause accompanied the coffin to the cemetery, where the little girl rests today next to her grandmotherfrom which he also took his name.

The 51-year-old woman who ran over her as she walked out the gate is now accused of a traffic offense. She told investigators that she did not see her as she ran out of the gate. Instead, her parents say that the little girl was close to a relative of hers, who held by the hand. Two different versions, now being examined by the police.

The Rio family is devastated. Only the day before they had organized a baby shower to announce the arrival of a little sister.

The mayor of Termini Imerese, Maria Terranova, proclaimed city ​​mourning for the day of the funeral, as a sign of closeness and respect for the Rio family.