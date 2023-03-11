She fought with strength and courage, but that monster was stronger than her. Little Ludovica passed away at the age of 8

An entire city with a broken heart, for the disappearance of the little girl Ludovica. She died forever at the age of 8, after a long battle that took away her entire childhood. The inhabitants of Pontinia (Latina) are close to the pain of her family.

Ludovica fought against the leukemia with a strength that his loved ones will never forget. But that monster got the better of him and broke his life alone 8 years old.

March 9 was a sad day for the community of Pontinia. The inhabitants gathered to give thelast farewell to the little girl, in the church of Sant’Anna. There were friends, classmates, relatives of her, the First Citizen, but also many people who didn’t know her and who wanted to pay homage to her with broken hearts.

At the end of the Mass celebrated by Father Nicola, the school mates left flying in the sky many white balloons and they remembered that sweet, strong and affectionate little girl. Ludovica has always fought bravely and everyone has always prayed that she would be able to defeat that cursed intruder.

The municipal administration of Pontinia expresses its condolences and closeness to the Sorrentino and Lucci families and to all the loved ones of little Ludovica, who passed away at the tender age of eight.

These are the words published by the Mayor, after hearing the sad news of the disappearance of the little warrior. There were so many people who clung to the pain of Ludovica’s family. The inhabitants have even organized gods prayer groups, hoping for a miracle. A miracle that unfortunately didn’t come, because that intruder didn’t leave her a chance.

The church was packed with people in tearseveryone wanted to say hello to that little angel who opened her wings when she was only 8 years old and who fought against a monster stronger than her all her life.