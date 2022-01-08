The last farewell to Daniele Paitoni, the 7-year-old boy killed by his father on New Year’s Day. Cheers and blue and white balloons

So much pain and so many tears during the last farewell to the little one Daniele Paitoni. The funeral was celebrated yesterday, January 7, at the Schianno oratory, where an altar was set up on the football field. Hundreds of people wanted to say goodbye to the 7-year-old boy, brutally killed by his father Davide Paitoni.

Friends, acquaintances, schoolmates, teachers, rescuers and police forces. Mom Silvia in the company of his parents and the little one white coffin.

Daniele had recently moved with his mother to the home of his maternal grandparents, after the separation with his father. And despite having recently lived in the community, he had managed to integrate and to do love by all.

The educators of the oratory remembered her big eyes and that smile on her face: “Your eyes on your chubby face will always remain in our hearts. This you were: pure joy, we will remember you like this, while you were racing on your bike from morning to evening “. The teachers were unable to read their farewell words, for too long pain and sobs. Many others recalled Daniele’s carefree days before the ceremony.

The parish priest’s thought for little Daniele Paitoni

The parish priest of Gazzada Schianno, don Stefano Silipigni during the funeral he reiterated how far too often the rights of adults matter more than those of children and their protection. Why could little Daniele Paitoni stay with his father, under house arrest for attempted murder? The judge had agreed to see him on New Year’s Eve, but the 7-year-old boy never left that house. The father, the person who was supposed to love and protect him, has it killed to take revenge on his ex-wife.

In order not to make him scream, according to what emerged from the first results of the autopsy, he has closed my mouth with a wet rag and then he has it cut his throat with a knife. With the same weapon in hand, he then drove to his ex’s house and attacked her too. Fortunately, the latter managed to escape. The man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

At the end of the ceremony, many white and blue balloons they are flying in the sky amid the applause of those present.