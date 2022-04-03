The funeral of Giada and Alessio, killed in their sleep by their father Andrea Rossin: the whole community shocked by what happened

Many people attended the funeral of Giada and Alessiothe 13 and 7 year old children killed by their father Andrea Rossin. The Mayor proclaimed the city mourning for April 2, 2022, while everyone gathered for a last farewell to those two poor little angels.

The whole community is shocked, everyone continues to wonder why we had to have two minors lose your life because of a father who could not accept a separation.

Mamma Luana is receiving the affection of everyone, even from people who did not know her and who at this moment want to give her the strength to to move on.

Giada and Alessio died in their sleep

The tragedy happened on March 24th. A few weeks ago Luana had decided to separate from her husband and move to her mother’s house with her children. She that night she had left Giada and Alessio a sleep at dad’s house and the next morning, she went to the apartment to pick them up and take them to school. Once inside the house, she went there heartbreaking discovery.

Andrea Rossin had killed their children with one stab to the heart and then, with the same edged weapon, he took his own life. In shock, the woman was hit by a sickness and was transported to the hospital. With the little strength she had of her, she said she was certain that her ex had made such an atrocious and unforgivable act to punish her and her decision to leave him.

The family members did not want to comment on what happened. Their only words were: “The only truth is that now Giada and Alessio are gone. This is the only certainty ”.

Andrea Rossin’s funeral will also be celebrated on 4 April. The funeral will be officiated in strictly form private at 3:30 pm, in the chapel of the morgue of the Varese hospital.