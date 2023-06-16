Many people gathered in the church to bid the last farewell to the famous actor Francesco Nuti, who passed away at the age of 68

Tears, hugs and emotion during the last farewell a Francis Nuti. Many people who gathered in the basilica of San Miniato al Monte in Florence for the last farewell to the famous actor.

There are also many freebies, a sign that says “Francis thank you”his straw hat on a small colonnade, the same one that wore in It’s all heaven’s fault.

The church was packed with people, not just friends and relatives, but all those who still today keep a beautiful memory of Francesco Nuti in their hearts. Even the most famous faces could not be missing, such as those of Marco Masini, Leonardo Pieraccioni or Giorgio Panariello. Just one of them, with his immense homage, moved everyone present.

Marco Masini’s homage to Francesco Nuti

Marco Masini sang It will be for youthe piece that Francesco Nuti presented to San Remo in 1988.

The singer has embraced his daughter Ginevra and started kissing her while continuing to sing the song dedicated to her dad. She then one last kiss at the coffin, before returning to her place.

Beautiful words during the homily

Don Bernardo spoke beautiful words during his homilythe memories of Francesco Nuti, what he had to go through and the immense love of the family.

The family received so much love and is still receiving it today, both from all those who chose to be present for the last farewell to Francesco Nuti, and from the entire world of the web. The famous actor leaves behind his daughter Ginevra, his brother Giovanni and his former partner Annamaria Malipiero.

The actor passed away at the age of 68

After years of ordeals, illnesses, falls, after years of life as a semi-infirm person, the actor passed away forever at the age of 68.

Nuti was buried at the Holy Doorsalong with other great characters.