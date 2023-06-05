Thousands of people gathered to pay their last respects to Denise Galatà, the 18-year-old who died in the Lao River during a school trip

Heartbreak and pain during the last farewell a Denise Galatathe 18-year-old who lost her life during a school trip, while rafting in the Lao River.

Thousands of people gathered in front of the Church Family House of Nazareth in Rizziconi. Everyone wanted to show closeness to Denise Galatà’s family, even the mayors of the other municipalities in the area, who proclaimed mourning as a sign of respect, and the many associations that chose to be present and greet a girl whose life was too cut short. Soon.

The affection of the classmates of the Giuseppe Rechini high school in Polistena, who accompanied their partner’s coffin dressed in white and with lots of flowers in their hands. Along the way, in tears, they were thrown into the sky lots of white balloons. An immense affection, that for Denise Galatà, which will remain forever in the hearts of her family.

Don Nino Larocca moved those present with his words during the funeral:

This place, though large, is not enough to contain the affection for you. Each of us would like to express our love for Denise.

The death of Denise Galatà

She had gone to the Lao River, with her classmates and teachers, during the school trip.

The students got ready, put on helmets and got on the rafts. The river seemed calm, but shortly thereafter the water began to stir. Denise Galatà’s dinghy has hit a rock and three students ended up in the water. Two were immediately brought to safety, but the current dragged the 18-year-old away, making her lose track.

Hours later, firefighters found his body now lifeless. The autopsy confirmed who the young woman is died by drowning.

The authorities have enrolled 10 people on the register of suspects, with the aim of verifying whether all the rules have been respected and that there has been no negligence. These are the Mayor of Laino Borgo, the guides and two representatives of the company that organizes excursions on the Lao river.