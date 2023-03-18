Tears and pain during the last farewell to Christian Donzello, who died at the age of 16 on his motorbike. The investigations are still ongoing

Tears and pain during the last farewell to Christian Donzello, the 16-year-old who lost his life on his motorcycle. The investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

The friends showed up outside the church on their motorbikes. In silence, with his hands on the handlebars, waiting for the coffin. Then, they gave the gas and flooded the air with the white smoke. At the end of the homily, friends and relatives let t fly into the skyanti balloons of white, red and blue color.

The sister moved everyone with her words, the disappearance of Christian Donzello left a unfillable void in the hearts of so many people, who gathered to bid him a last farewell, through tears.

You wanted to be the mechanic plus a leg, know my love that your sister would have been your first fan. You have left an immense void, an excruciating pain that will not subside. I loved that you had so many passions, one following the other.

The hypotheses and testimonies on the death of Christian Donzello

The events took place in Biassono, in the province of Monza. Christian Donzello had met with other friends, riding his bike. There were approx 200 young motorcyclists.

Suddenly, while driving his two-wheeler, he was collided with a car driven by a 24 year old. The 16-year-old died as a result of the violent impact. Another peer was also involved in the clash, but did not suffer serious consequences.

Investigators immediately hypothesized a clandestine race, after finding shell casings from a dog gun on the ground. However, a witness denied the hypothesis, revealing that it was only a unauthorized gathering.

The First Citizen also has denied the clandestine race, revealing that the boys often meet with their motorcycles.

They will be alone further investigations authorities to shed light on what really happened to Christian Donzello.