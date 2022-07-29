The last heartbreaking farewell to Diana Pifferi, the 18-month-old girl who died of starvation in Milan. Over 150 people attended the church

A tearful crowd was present at the last farewell to the little girl Diana Pifferithe child who died of hardship, abandoned by her mother.

So much emotion at the arrival of that small white coffin, to the church of Saints Peter and Paul in San Giuliano Milanese. The municipality of Milan offered their maternal grandmother and the child’s aunt their help with funeral and burial expenses.

A story that has shocked the whole of Italy, over 150 people they showed up to greet the little one one last time. There are those who, in recent days, have left games, letters and balloons outside that house in Ponte Lambro.

Alessia Pifferi, after an interview in the cell, asked her lawyer to be present at her daughter’s funeral. According to reports from the same lawyer, her client would not have appeared lucid and can’t understand the gravity of what she did and the accusations against her.

May Diana have the fullness in the Lord that she did not have in life.

Little Diana is now free from all evil and will live in the hearts of all Italians forever. At only 18 months old, her mother sentenced her to a slow and sadly painful death. The little girl was abandoned for six long days, in a camping cot, in an empty house. Next to her body, a single bottle of milk. No solid food in her stomach, but only traces of a fabric, which may be compatible with your pillow. Diana may have bit him for to survive.

The investigators are awaiting the results of the milk, they want to understand if Alessia Pifferi has sedated the child, to keep her calm until her return. If so, she will return to theaccusation of premeditationwhich the investigating judge dropped after the interrogation in the Milan prison.

During the funeral, grandmother Maria and aunt Viviana appeared very shocked. In the front row, to pay homage to Diana, was the Mayor Beppe Sala.

Outside the church, many balloons in the sky and a moving one purple bannerwith the words: “I will fly on the wings of the world, in the infinite sky”.

The archbishop continued: