Sharon Verzenia 33-year-old woman, was tragically stabbed to death in a town in the province of Bergamo where she lived with her partner, no more than 800 meters away from her home. Her death, which occurred in dramatic circumstances, has caused deep grief in the community. During the funeral, about two thousand people gathered to say their last farewell to the young woman and to seek answers about what happened.

The funeral of Sharon, the young victim of a tragic murder that occurred in Terno d’Isola, took place in the church of Saint Victor to Bottanucothe town where Sharon was born and raised. More than two thousand people, including family members, friends and acquaintances, attended the ceremony to express their grief and solidarity with the young woman’s family.

For the funeral ceremony, a white coffina symbol of purity, which accentuated the deep sense of mourning and emotion shared by those present. Don Corrado Capitaniothe pastor of the church, during the homily, expressed the desire to pray for those engaged in the search for the truth regarding the loss of Sharon. He also emphasized the importance of having answers, recognizing that the pain of loss is amplified by uncertainty and lack of justice.

In his reflection, the priest described the tragedy as an act of evil that has broke a life young and full of promise. He recalled that the community is shaken by the brutality of the event and by the loss of dreams and projects that Sharon will no longer be able to realize. Don Corrado Capitanio’s final message was a call for reflection and the search for justice, while the community came together to honor Sharon’s memory and support her loved ones in this time of great difficulty.