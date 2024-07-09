The funeral of the beloved was held this morning Pine of Anjoufamous Italian singer. Many people attended the ceremony to pay homage to the great artist. Among the many words spent in his memory were also those of his son Francesco.

Pine of Anjou

Here’s what this young man had to say in memory of his father.

Pino D’Angiò’s funeral: the last farewell this morning

This morning, July 9, 2024, the Funeral of Pino D’Angiòfamous Neapolitan singer-songwriter. The funeral ceremony took place at the Church of the Savior in Pompeii, a city to which the man was very attached.

Pine of Anjou

The singer-songwriter, who became famous for his song “What an idea”passed away at the age of 71 following an illness he had been battling for some time. His medical conditions they weren’t the best and in the last few months he had undergone several lung surgeries.

His song has become a must for several generations, especially thanks to the many versions that have been arranged over the years. A clear example of all this is represented by the collaboration that Pino D’Angiò started in Sanremo with the group of BKNR44. These young boys were among the first to spread the news of his passing, paying a huge tribute to the artist.

The words of his son Francesco

Many people belonging to the world of music and entertainment showed up at the funeral of the famous artist, but not only. Even people who do not belong to this world but have appreciated his work in all these years have decided to greet him for the last time.

Wife, son at the artist’s funeral

His funeral was attended by some of his old friends and even all of his high school classmates. The rite was felt by everyone, especially when the son of the artist, Francishe decided to send one last message to the man who for him was the best father in the world. I have imagined this moment so many times, what would happen, the sensations, the faces. I have imagined it so many times that sometimes it seemed real, but then it all came together. Some things were only ours. I started from you and I have always returned to you. In you I saw curiosity, the strength of a hundred men, tears salty like the sea, that sea that we loved so much even when it was rough. I am always me and you are always you. What we were before for each other, we still are.

The boy then spoke of a anecdote who lived with his father when he was very young and when he began to explain to him the concept of death. The singer-songwriter has always tried to make his son strong in the face of these tragedies of life and that is why today Francesco is truly proud of having had him as a father.