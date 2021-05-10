B.Inspired by his successful debut for FC Groningen, Arjen Robben can even imagine returning to the Dutch national team despite his age as a footballer. Should the former Bayern star receive an invitation to the European Championship from national coach Frank de Boer, Robben would reply: “Then I’ll come.”

However, the 37-year-old limited: “But first I want to remain realistic and see how things go in the next few weeks. Then we’ll see. ”Robben, suffering from injuries, was in the starting line-up on Sunday for the first time since his return to FC Groningen and promptly contributed two assists to make it 4-0 at FC Emmen.

“A wheelchair in the morning”

“I’ve come a long way, that’s what I wanted,” said Robben in an interview with ESPN after the game, with tears in his eyes. A persistent calf injury had put him out of action for much of the season. His teammates asked him once after training if he needed anything. “I said: ‘A wheelchair in the morning.'”

Robben said goodbye to FC Bayern in 2019 and returned to his hometown club in Groningen after a one-year break. So far he has only made five season appearances, his contract expires in the summer.