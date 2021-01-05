Less than a week later, Liverpool are guests. Even if the reigning champions are currently in a small earnings crisis, hardly anyone thinks they have a chance for the home team. But everything turns out differently. In the second minute of the game, Danny Ings made it 1-0. Then Hasenhüttl’s team defends with passion, dedication and until they drop. It was to be the only goal of the evening.

But it’s different with Ralph Hasenhüttl. And it’s perfectly understandable too. It is the first win against Jürgen Klopp in the fifth attempt. The team is weak and the majority of the players come from their own youth. The trainer gave them the direction and they made it an unforgettable evening. Ralph Hasenhüttl did it. He has overcome the personal crisis. It was so difficult for the full-time coach not to be with his team. And now the victory against the master. A fantastic evening for Hasenhüttl, who showed that things can look up again even after severe setbacks.