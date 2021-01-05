After the final whistle, Ralph Hasenhüttl knelt down. Put your hands over your face. His Southampton FC had just defeated the clearly favored Liverpool FC 1-0. And yet this scene is so much more symbolic than just defeating a sporty competitor.
Brief review: On December 29th, Ralph Hasenhüttl received the bad news. A person from his household is sick with Covid-19. The trainer has to be in quarantine. As a result, he cannot stand on the sidelines at the close of his Southampton FC against West Ham United. The solution is to switch him to his assistant’s ear via radio from his living room. Unusual means in unusual times. The game ended 0-0. Not a defeat in itself, but it doesn’t really help the Saints either.
Less than a week later, Liverpool are guests. Even if the reigning champions are currently in a small earnings crisis, hardly anyone thinks they have a chance for the home team. But everything turns out differently. In the second minute of the game, Danny Ings made it 1-0. Then Hasenhüttl’s team defends with passion, dedication and until they drop. It was to be the only goal of the evening.
And Hasenhüttl? It bounces up and down the sidelines. Screams, gives commands, suffers as if he were standing in the square himself. The head is bright red and one fears that Hasenhüttl will collapse from all the action. But that only happens after the final whistle. Everything discharges in a split second. The tears flow. Normally, in a mid-season game like this, it would seem strange for someone to burst into tears and cry. Usually this is reserved for the big moments. Those in whom trophies are held up or relegations prevented or confirmed.
But it’s different with Ralph Hasenhüttl. And it’s perfectly understandable too. It is the first win against Jürgen Klopp in the fifth attempt. The team is weak and the majority of the players come from their own youth. The trainer gave them the direction and they made it an unforgettable evening. Ralph Hasenhüttl did it. He has overcome the personal crisis. It was so difficult for the full-time coach not to be with his team. And now the victory against the master. A fantastic evening for Hasenhüttl, who showed that things can look up again even after severe setbacks.
