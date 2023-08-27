Our hero Max Verstappen reveals who he would most like to have as a teammate. Prepare to shed a tear.

Who should be Max Verstappen’s teammate is currently one hot issue in Formula 1. Should it remain Perez who has won his races but is too slow these days and makes many mistakes? Should Ricciardo return to Red Bull Racing if his hand is whole again? Is Tsunoda an option? Or should Red Bull go for an outsider like Norris, Piastri or maybe even Alonso?

As long as Perez continues to perform moderately, the gingerbread will be whipped up for a while. But what is perhaps more important: who does Max actually want as a teammate? We know he is good friends with Lando Norris and regularly wreaks havoc on Monaco with his British broseph. However, Verstappen at Sky Sports F1 still mentions someone else as his dream teammate:

My personal dream team, if I could choose and bring people back to their normal racing age, would be me and my dad. For me personally, that is my dream team. His career didn’t go according to plan, but I think he had a lot of potential. He knows what went wrong. He knew that it was very important to have the right people around you from a young age and that you need to be guided properly. I think he did that to me. Everything that went wrong in his career, he tried to spare me. That’s why he tried to prepare me for all kinds of scenarios from a very young age. Max Verstappen, goes for the tear

Man man man, what a mighty beautiful emotional person our hero is too. And how nice it would have been if it had been possible. But then Jos should have gone on just a little longer. And have to become a father a little younger. On the other hand, maybe it’s secretly better that way. After all, it could only happen that one or the other had received a team order to move aside…

Anyway, to make this scenario come true, Max has to hope that Jeff Bezos will hurry up with inventing eternal life and eternal youth. However, that will probably take another five years. In the meantime Max might be able to enter a private Ferrari 499P at Le Mans together with Jos. Daniil Kvyat may want to be the third driver.

