The tearing up of Qurans by Pegida leader Edwin Wagensveld repeatedly causes alarm phase 1 at Dutch embassies in Islamic countries. The Public Prosecution Service will take Wagensveld to court on Thursday. Not for tearing up the book (because that is allowed), but for a text that he called out. “This is a very thin line,” says a legal expert.

#Tearing #Korans #allowed #Pegida #leader #brought #justice