PlayStation and Tuxedo Labs announced via the PS Blog that Teardown will be available on PlayStation Plus Extra (and therefore also Premium) in the PS5 Game Catalog since launch, i.e. since November 15, 2023. The game is already available on PC and will also arrive on Xbox Series X|S on the same date as the PlayStation version.

Furthermore, on this occasion, the development team also announced new missions, maps, vehicles and other content that will be available during the 2024. There will also be a Season Pass with four DLCs, the first of which will be available from November 15, 2023. It is called Time Campers and is set in the Wild West.

The DLC adds a new story set in the past: we will have weapons and tools from the Wild West and we will have to destroy a dusty mining town. However, the idea behind the gameplay remains the same: we will have to complete a robbery, while also taking advantage of new interactive elements, such as horses and carriages.