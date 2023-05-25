Teardownsthe sandbox game developed by Tuxedo Labs, has been announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a trailer that the team released during the PlayStation Showcase. The console version of the game will be available later this year.

Released on PC in April 2022, Teardown offers a completely free experience within a fully destructible voxel worldcapable of giving life to emergent gameplay sequences together with driving mechanics aboard various vehicles, each with different characteristics.

We will be able to place explosives, break through walls and barriers by force, stack objects, build structures and much more, taking all the time we want to create precise and effective paths that make us reach the objective of the turn.