Teardown is the protagonist of an interesting trailer of the gameplay: an excellent opportunity to see Tuxedo Labs’ physics-based sandbox in action, which will debut on November 15th on PS5 and Xbox Series
Published on PC last year, Teardown was announced for consoles a few months ago and will bring its voxel formula with fully destructible environments and realistic simulation systems for the various materials.
Total destruction
As a good sandbox, the Tuxedo Labs title will provide us with a wide range of tools and devices through which to carry out our work of total destruction, demolishing any building that comes within reach in an orgy of explosions and fragments.
We will have the opportunity to have fun in the over forty missions of the campaign, characterized by increasingly higher difficulty, or try our hand at the sandbox mode through which build, explore and destroy different scenarios.
