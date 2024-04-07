'Maker of Tears' quickly became one of the most successful productions on Netflix, which stands out for its intricate story and emotional depth. The film weaves a plot that transcends the visual to immerse the viewer in a journey through the heart and soul of its protagonists, Rigel and Nica, whose final destination generated extensive discussions and analysis. This fiction about intense young love became the most viewed on the platform.

If you want to know how this captivating film ends, which is directed by Alessandro Genovesi and is based on the 2021 book of the same name written by Erin Doom, stay in the following article, so you will have to activate your SPOILER ALERT.

How does 'Maker of Tears' end?

When she is adopted by Anna and Norman Milligan, Nica does not want them to include Rigel as well; However, in order not to complicate the protection process, she decides to accept the decision. Already at school, on her first day of classes, Nica meets Billie and Miki, with whom she quickly forms a friendship, while Rigel got into a fight with one of her classmates over the comments he made about her. her adoptive sister.

There is a more than obvious attraction between the protagonists, something that they usually demonstrate in various passages of the film, but Rigel's attitude confuses Nica, who gets tired of his rudeness and focuses on Lionel, another student at the school and who has macabre intentions.

However, the relationship between the two changes drastically after Rigel got into a fight with Lionel and returned home beaten, while the Milligans were not at home. This caused Nica to be the one in charge of taking care of him and, consequently, to get very close to him. The tension between them subsides and they end up kissing, materializing their feelings.

What does the end of 'Maker of Tears' mean?

For several years, Rigel dismissed the idea of ​​having adoptive families, something that changed with the Milligan family. The reason she had a different opinion this time was simple: because of Nica. Since she arrived at the orphanage due to the death of her parents, Rigel always cared about her well-being and defended her from Margaret, director of the center.

According to FlixPatrol, 'Maker of Tears' is the most viewed Netflix movie in the world.

The climax of the story comes when Rigel looks for Nica at a school party. Not finding her, he asks Billie about her whereabouts and tells her that he saw her dancing with Lionel. In parallel, Nica rejects Lionel again, who becomes violent when he sees that her love is not reciprocated. It is there that Rigel appears and hits the aggressor to save his beloved.

This event would generate a lot of resentment in Lionel, who chases them with his car and tries to run them over. After finding no escape, both decide to jump off the bridge with the uncertainty of knowing if they will survive the impact. After that, Nica wakes up in the hospital and learns that Rigel went into a coma due to brain neuromas.

Therefore, Nica decides to see him; However, she is opposed by Margaret, who regains custody of Rigel. Likewise, Adeline tells him everything he did for her all those years, so she refuses to give up on him.

'Tear Maker' has a duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes and is suitable for people over 16 years of age.

That leads her to denounce Margaret, so that Rigel can finally be free. In this way, and with the help of the Milligans, Nica takes her to trial and testifies against her, despite threats from the director's lawyer. After giving her testimony, she runs to see Rigel, who comes out of his coma upon hearing her voice. Finally, they both form a family and live their love to the fullest.