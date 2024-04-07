Netflix's new hit is called 'Maker of Tears', an Italian film that premiered on April 4 and just 3 days later it was positioned as the most viewed film on the platform worldwide. This film, in almost two hours of duration, tells us an intense story of youthful romance, which was based on the book of the same name by Erin Doomwhich was published in 2021 and instantly became a best seller.

This dizzying success caused many people around the world to want to know more about the actors who appear in the film, which is directed by Alessandro Genovesi. Therefore, in this note we tell you who makes up its cast and what roles they play.

Who is who in 'Tear Maker'?

1. Simone Baldasseroni as Rigel Wilde

Simone Baldasseroni brings Rigel to life in 'Tear Maker', a mysterious orphan who is adopted with Mica. Baldasseroni is an Italian actor, model and rapper, who rose to fame in 2015 after releasing his first single 'Quattro mura'. Biondo, as he is known in the music scene, currently has four studio albums: 'Dejavu' (2018), 'Ego' (2018), '3:33' (2022) and 'Cattive abitudini' (2023). .

Simone Baldasseroni as Rigel Wilde. Photo: Netflix

2. Caterina Ferioli as Nica Dove

Caterina Ferioli plays Nica, a young woman who was moved to an orphanage after the death of her parents due to a car accident. Her life will take a radical turn when she is adopted with Rigel, with whom she will live an exciting love story. Ferioli, who was born in Bologna, is an Italian actress, just 21 years old, who will participate in the series 'Belcanto', where she will be Carolina.

Caterina Ferioli as Nica Dove. Photo: Netflix

3. Alessandro Bedetti as Lionel

Alessandro Bedetti is Lionel in the hit Italian film Netflix. He is Rigel and Nica's schoolmate, with whom he falls madly in love. Bedetti participated in series such as 'Nudes' (2021) and 'Doc' (2024), as well as in films such as 'Headshot' (2023) and 'Hai mai avuto paura?' (2023). Likewise, throughout 2024, he will participate in 'Prima di noi' and 'Those About to Die'.

Alessandro Bedetti as Lionel. Photo: Netflix

4. Sabrina Paravicini as Margaret Stoker

Sabrina Paravicini plays Margaret, the director of the orphanage to which Rigel and Nica belong in 'Tear Maker'. Parravicini is an Italian actress, director and screenwriter who is recognized for her work in important productions such as 'Be Kind' (2018), 'Comunque mia' (2004) and 'Alice and the Land Those Wonders' (2020).

Sabrina Paravicini as Margaret Stoker. Photo: Netflix

Who completes the cast of 'Tear Maker'?

Roberta Rovelli as Anna Milligan

Orlando Cinque as Norman Milligan

Eco Andriolo as Adeline

Nicky Passarella as Billie

Sveva Romana Candelletta as Miki

Juju Di Domenico as Asia

Stefano Maria Massari as Peter Corrin

Laura Baldi as Dalma

Eugenio Krauss as Dalma's husband

Antonio Ghisleri as Phelps

Aron Tewelde as Mr. Kirill.

What is 'Maker of Tears' about?

“The film takes place within the walls of Grave, the orphanage where Nica and Rigel grew up, and where a legend has always been told: that of the Maker of Tears, a mysterious craftsman, guilty of having forged all the fears and anxieties that inhabit the hearts of men”, begins the official synopsis of Netflix.

“But at seventeen years old the time has come to leave fairy tales behind and find the courage to accept that force that attracts and repels them at the same time, which is called love,” concludes the review of 'Tear Maker'.

Trailer for 'Tear Maker'

