Swiss police used tear gas against participants in an uncoordinated rally in Zurich, initiated by feminists on the eve of International Women’s Day, reports RIA News.

It is reported that at least 100 people took part in the action. The action was known in advance, so the police warned the demonstrators about the ban on mass events.

The columns of demonstrators were concentrated in different parts of the city, the police tried to stop them and used tear gas several times. According to law enforcement officers, one of the demonstrators bit a police officer.

There are currently no reports of casualties, two women were arrested.

Earlier it was reported that over 32 thousand people took part in the protest action in France.

According to the country’s Interior Ministry, about 5,000 residents took part in protests in Paris. The protesters oppose the bill “On global security”.